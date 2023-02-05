CCLA Investment Management Invests $65.86 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 385,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,857,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $6.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,785. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

