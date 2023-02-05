CCLA Investment Management Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 293,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $57,313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $210.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,253. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.87 and its 200 day moving average is $212.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

