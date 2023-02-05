CCLA Investment Management Purchases New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 303,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,050,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,732,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,491. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

