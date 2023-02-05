CCLA Investment Management Takes Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,961,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,164,000. CCLA Investment Management owned 0.39% of Ares Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 169.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 785.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Capital Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

