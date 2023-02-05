CD Private Equity Fund III (CD3) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11 on March 2nd

CD Private Equity Fund III (ASX:CD3 – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.
CD Private Equity Fund III Stock Performance
About CD Private Equity Fund III
CD Private Equity Fund III specializes in investments in small and specialised private equity funds targeting lower middle-market operating businesses in the United States.
