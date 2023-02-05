CEEK VR 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.80 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $107.51 million and $9.80 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00048825 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029541 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00019215 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004174 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001351 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00224647 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002782 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13213244 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $9,530,896.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.