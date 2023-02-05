Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Achieves $135.55 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $135.55 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

