Channing Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,276,796 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,820,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ FORM opened at $29.84 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FormFactor Company Profile

FORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FormFactor to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

