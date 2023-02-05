Channing Capital Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,464 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $121.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.97.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.77%.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.23.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Further Reading

