Channing Capital Management LLC Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,525 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of TreeHouse Foods worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

THS opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $51.55.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

