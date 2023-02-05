Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 18,004 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,004 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,505,037 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

