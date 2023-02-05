Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,792 shares of company stock worth $37,105,757 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $169.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.05 and its 200-day moving average is $167.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $327.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.52 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

