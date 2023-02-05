Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 40,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 245,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

