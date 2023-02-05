City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stake Boosted by Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. grew its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. City comprises approximately 4.5% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of City worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of City during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of City during the second quarter valued at $84,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

City Stock Performance

In other City news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $168,342.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other City news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $168,342.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total transaction of $195,484.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,621.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,466 shares of company stock valued at $645,412. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $99.83 on Friday. City Holding has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.06.

City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. City’s payout ratio is 38.24%.

City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.