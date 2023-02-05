City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stake Boosted by Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. grew its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. City comprises approximately 4.5% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of City worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of City during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of City during the second quarter valued at $84,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling at City
City Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $99.83 on Friday. City Holding has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.06.
City Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. City’s payout ratio is 38.24%.
City Company Profile
City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on City (CHCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.