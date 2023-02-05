Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 249,045 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Clearwater Paper worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 245.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 1.8 %

About Clearwater Paper

Shares of CLW opened at $39.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.88. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $46.48.

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.