Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.96-7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.08 billion. Clorox also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.05-$4.30 EPS.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX traded up $13.77 on Friday, hitting $154.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,175,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,176. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.33. Clorox has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 85.88%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 912.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.