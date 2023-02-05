Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) & FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Head to Head Comparison

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 1 9 9 0 2.42 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cloudflare presently has a consensus target price of $75.13, indicating a potential upside of 26.41%. Given Cloudflare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare -25.16% -27.82% -7.18% FalconStor Software -17.77% N/A -12.05%

Cloudflare has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare $894.14 million 21.84 -$260.31 million ($0.70) -84.90 FalconStor Software $14.18 million 0.98 $200,000.00 ($0.48) -4.06

FalconStor Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cloudflare. Cloudflare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FalconStor Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

70.0% of Cloudflare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Cloudflare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.7% of FalconStor Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CloudFlare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. The company also offers performance solutions, which include content delivery and intelligent routing, as well as content, mobile, and image optimization solutions. In addition, it provides reliability solutions comprising load balancing, anycast network, virtual backbone, DNS, DNS resolver, online, and virtual waiting room solutions. Further, the company offers Cloudflare internal infrastructure solutions, including on-ramps, which connect users, devices, or locations to its network; and filters, which are the products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Additionally, it provides developer-based solutions, such as serverless computing/programmable network, website development, domain registration, Cloudflare apps, analytics, and data localization management; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer app to browse the Internet; and Consumer VPN for consumers to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in the technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

FalconStor Software, Inc. provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

