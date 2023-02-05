Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Cut to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered Cognex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 21.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Cognex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

