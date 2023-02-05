Coin98 Market Capitalization Tops $59.30 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $59.30 million and approximately $24.25 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.52 or 0.01424298 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015099 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00039438 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000453 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.19 or 0.01700469 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.