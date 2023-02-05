CoinEx Token (CET) Price Hits $0.0433

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $165.54 million and approximately $325,573.23 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.00427315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,690.58 or 0.29141393 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00423668 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.