CoinField Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $5,734.06 (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $72.41 million and $5,734.06 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.72 or 0.00426719 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,733.30 or 0.29105537 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.98 or 0.00423531 BTC.

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

