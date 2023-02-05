CoinLoan Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $15.36 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for $7.88 or 0.00033683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $15.36 million and $19,143.06 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

