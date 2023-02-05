Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-$5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 2.7 %

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

