Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,391 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.1% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $49.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

