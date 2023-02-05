Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $20,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4,778.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,787. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,335 over the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $122.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.03. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $128.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Featured Stories

