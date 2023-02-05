Comparing Excel (EXCC) and Its Peers

Excel (OTCMKTS:EXCC – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Excel to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Excel and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Excel N/A N/A -0.15 Excel Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,252.37

Excel’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Excel. Excel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excel N/A N/A N/A Excel Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Excel and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of Excel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Excel and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excel 0 0 0 0 N/A Excel Competitors 737 3828 5960 100 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 13.69%. Given Excel’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Excel has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Excel rivals beat Excel on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Excel Company Profile

Excel Corp. engages is the merchant servicing business. The company provides an integrated suite of third-party merchant payment processing services and related proprietary software enabling products that deliver credit and debit card-based Internet payments processing solutions to small and mid-sized merchants on both wired and wireless mobile payment solutions. It also operates as a wholesale ISO generating individual merchant processing contract in exchange for future residual payment. Excel was founded by Ruben Azrak on November 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

