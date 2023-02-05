Compound Dai (CDAI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.20 Million

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Compound Dai has a total market capitalization of $557.95 million and $6.20 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Compound Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.87 or 0.00422970 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,607.14 or 0.28849820 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.89 or 0.00427433 BTC.

About Compound Dai

Compound Dai’s launch date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance.

Compound Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.