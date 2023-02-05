Compound Dai (CDAI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $558.32 Million

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Compound Dai token can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Compound Dai has a total market cap of $558.32 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00427483 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.73 or 0.29157656 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00417652 BTC.

About Compound Dai

Compound Dai’s launch date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance.

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

