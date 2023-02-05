Compound Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.89 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Compound token can now be bought for about $52.23 or 0.00224960 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $379.58 million and $22.89 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00101288 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00056774 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00063038 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004344 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000447 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.70928625 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 323 active market(s) with $19,736,141.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

