Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 3,440 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.4 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $289.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.65 and its 200-day moving average is $251.28. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,175 shares of company stock worth $4,850,591 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

