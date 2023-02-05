Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Citigroup

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFLT. FBN Securities began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Confluent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $81.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,788,619.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,947.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 461.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,416,000 after buying an additional 1,323,107 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,235,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Confluent by 60.5% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 517,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

