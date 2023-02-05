Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 1,074 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $178.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

