Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,884 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,179,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,801,000 after purchasing an additional 956,392 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,365,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 20.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,937,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after buying an additional 503,836 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 114.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,821,000 after buying an additional 477,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61.

Summit Materials Announces Dividend

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $686.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 11.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.