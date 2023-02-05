Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.39% of Power Integrations worth $14,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 61.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 176.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Power Integrations by 175.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Power Integrations stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.63. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $98.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $160.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $383,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,497.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,104 shares of company stock worth $860,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

