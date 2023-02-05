Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $12.42 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.43. The company has a market cap of $260.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,963 shares of company stock valued at $34,860,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

