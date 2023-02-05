Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $15.10 Million Stock Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 649,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,497 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 98,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Avid Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avid Technology

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $121,812.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $121,812.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $836,386.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avid Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Avid Technology stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Recommended Stories

