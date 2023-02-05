Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $16.13 Million Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,756 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,477 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.52% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $88,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on ABCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

