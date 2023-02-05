Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $17.90 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.39% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $17,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average of $110.34. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,903 shares of company stock worth $1,130,869. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.