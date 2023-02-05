Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $23.51 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.12% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $23,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after purchasing an additional 504,794 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 968,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,698,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 2.6 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $360.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.56 and a 200-day moving average of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

