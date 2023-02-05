ConstitutionDAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $43.28 Million (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $150.72 million and approximately $43.28 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002731 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.65 or 0.00426131 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,728.84 or 0.29065413 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00422579 BTC.
ConstitutionDAO Token Profile
ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ConstitutionDAO Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.
