ConstitutionDAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $43.28 Million (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $150.72 million and approximately $43.28 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.65 or 0.00426131 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,728.84 or 0.29065413 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00422579 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO Token Profile

ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ConstitutionDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

