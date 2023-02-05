Continuum Finance (CTN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $122.75 Million

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded down 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $1,172.57 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.00424257 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,691.60 or 0.28937634 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00422761 BTC.

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

