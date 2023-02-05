Contrasting VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) & Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO)

Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO – Get Rating) and VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rockford and VIZIO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Rockford alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockford 0 0 0 0 N/A VIZIO 0 1 4 0 2.80

VIZIO has a consensus target price of $14.89, indicating a potential upside of 55.58%. Given VIZIO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Rockford.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockford N/A N/A N/A VIZIO -0.86% -4.95% -1.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Rockford and VIZIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

17.7% of VIZIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Rockford shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of VIZIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rockford and VIZIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockford N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VIZIO $2.12 billion 0.88 -$39.40 million ($0.09) -106.32

Rockford has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIZIO.

Summary

VIZIO beats Rockford on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockford

(Get Rating)

Rockford Corp. engages in the distribution, marketing and design of systems for the mobile audio aftermarket and OEM market. It distributes its products through the following brand names: Rockford Fosgate, Rockford Acoustic Design, CrimeStopper, Renegade and Lightning Audio. The company was founded by Jim Fosgate in 1973 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, and YouTube TV and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, and VIZIO Free channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms, as well as second screen viewing. It sells its products to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.