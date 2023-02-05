Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Raised by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $514.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $482.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale



Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

