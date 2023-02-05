Credit Suisse Group Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $13.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Snap to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.71.
SNAP stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $41.97.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.
