Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 90 ($1.11) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.17) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 3.9 %

LON:VOD opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.13) on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The company has a market capitalization of £24.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,519.00.

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

About Vodafone Group Public

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.