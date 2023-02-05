Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 90 ($1.11) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.17) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 3.9 %
LON:VOD opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.13) on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The company has a market capitalization of £24.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,519.00.
Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
