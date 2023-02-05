CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Performance
Shares of CVV stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $14.88.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.
See Also
