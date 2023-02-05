CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of CVV stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in CVD Equipment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 674,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

