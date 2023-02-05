CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,671 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 3.9% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

CVS stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.50.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 102.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

