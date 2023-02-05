CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,802 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $84.82 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

