D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 3.4 %

DHI opened at $99.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.42. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $104.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $3,181,130. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 15.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.