DA Davidson Raises Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $95.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.3 %

OSK opened at $105.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.99. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.